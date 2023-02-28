Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. However, the company has seen a -27.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is 3.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOUS is 2.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) is $9.50, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for HOUS is 106.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.41% of that float. On February 28, 2023, HOUS’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

HOUS’s Market Performance

HOUS’s stock has seen a -27.08% decrease for the week, with a -26.54% drop in the past month and a -10.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.76% for HOUS stock, with a simple moving average of -33.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOUS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOUS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOUS reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for HOUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

HOUS Trading at -22.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -29.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS fell by -27.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Layade Nashira W., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Aug 15. After this action, Layade Nashira W. now owns 39,321 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., valued at $44,275 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $10.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 141,768 shares at $21,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.36 for the present operating margin

+17.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stands at +4.30. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.