Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is above average at 13.73x. The 36-month beta value for LPRO is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LPRO is $10.10, which is $2.95 above than the current price. The public float for LPRO is 114.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. The average trading volume of LPRO on February 28, 2023 was 861.82K shares.

LPRO stock's latest price update

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)’s stock price has increased by 9.19 compared to its previous closing price of 6.64. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPRO’s Market Performance

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has experienced a -18.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.20% drop in the past month, and a 3.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.96% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.80% for LPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LPRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

LPRO Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares sank -16.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -18.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.35 for the present operating margin

+88.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at +37.09. Equity return is now at value 52.90, with 29.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.58.

In summary, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.