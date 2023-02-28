Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

The 36-month beta value for MRSN is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRSN is $16.83, which is $11.4 above than the current price. The public float for MRSN is 98.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. The average trading volume of MRSN on February 28, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

MRSN) stock’s latest price update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has increased by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 5.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN’s stock has fallen by -10.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.07% and a quarterly drop of -16.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.62% for MRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Protopapas Anna, who sale 17,346 shares at the price of $5.74 back on Jan 17. After this action, Protopapas Anna now owns 48,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,566 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,233 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 180,363 shares at $35,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392693.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -395488.37. Equity return is now at value -171.20, with -80.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

In summary, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.