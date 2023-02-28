Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

The 36-month beta value for CNK is also noteworthy at 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNK is $15.36, which is $0.51 above than the current price. The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on February 28, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has increased by 5.05 compared to its previous closing price of 13.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/06/22 that Cinemark Sales Soar as Theatergoers Return

CNK’s Market Performance

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has seen a 19.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.53% gain in the past month and a 0.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for CNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.58% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CNK Trading at 27.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 60.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.87 for the present operating margin

-4.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -27.59. Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

In summary, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.