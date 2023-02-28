An In-Depth Look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) Stock Performance

The stock of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has gone down by -35.84% for the week, with a 57.98% rise in the past month and a 62.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.26% for SOBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.82% for SOBR stock, with a simple moving average of 22.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOBR is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOBR is $5.07, The public float for SOBR is 10.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOBR on February 28, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

SOBR) stock’s latest price update

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -35.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SOBR Trading at 32.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares surge +61.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR fell by -35.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1207. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 97.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 29. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns 334,503 shares of SOBR Safe Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Beabout J. Steven, the Director of SOBR Safe Inc., purchase 767 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Beabout J. Steven is holding 324,503 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Equity return is now at value -854.40, with -306.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

In conclusion, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.