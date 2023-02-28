Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has seen a -10.03% decrease in the past week, with a -27.71% drop in the past month, and a -28.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for AMRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.31% for AMRC stock, with a simple moving average of -20.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is $69.33, which is $23.62 above the current market price. The public float for AMRC is 31.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRC on February 28, 2023 was 252.31K shares.

AMRC) stock’s latest price update

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC)’s stock price has decreased by -9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 51.80. However, the company has experienced a -10.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $73 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to AMRC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

AMRC Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -26.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.63. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Maltezos Louis P, who sale 2,985 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, Maltezos Louis P now owns 30,000 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $247,755 using the latest closing price.

Chiplock Mark, the SVP & CAO of Ameresco Inc., sale 2,999 shares at $78.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Chiplock Mark is holding 0 shares at $235,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.79. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.