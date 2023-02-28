Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) by analysts is $33.95, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 296.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLY was 6.01M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 30.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that Ally and SVB Financial Rise Sharply. Here’s What Wall Street Likes About the Banks.

ALLY’s Market Performance

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has experienced a -4.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.27% drop in the past month, and a 11.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.62% for ALLY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALLY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

ALLY Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.27. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Schugel Jason E., the Chief Risk Officer of Ally Financial Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Schugel Jason E. is holding 82,476 shares at $112,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +14.06. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

To sum up, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.