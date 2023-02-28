Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Stock Sees a-2.39 Decrease

In the past week, LNT stock has gone down by -4.65%, with a monthly decline of -5.49% and a quarterly plunge of -8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Alliant Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.84% for LNT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is 18.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNT is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is $57.86, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for LNT is 250.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On February 28, 2023, LNT’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 52.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $52 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNT reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for LNT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to LNT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

LNT Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.37. In addition, Alliant Energy Corporation saw -6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNT starting from Falotico Nancy Joy, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Falotico Nancy Joy now owns 1,210 shares of Alliant Energy Corporation, valued at $73,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+38.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corporation stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

To wrap up, the performance of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.