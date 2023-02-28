Alight Inc. (ALIT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is $14.42, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 363.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On February 28, 2023, ALIT’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT stock saw an increase of 1.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.86% and a quarterly increase of 14.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Alight Inc. (ALIT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for ALIT stock, with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALIT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ALIT Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Alight Inc. saw 16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 1,293,195 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $814,000 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 6,341,568 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 83,109 shares at $50,732,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

To wrap up, the performance of Alight Inc. (ALIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.