Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 45.42. However, the company has seen a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is $63.34, which is $16.88 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 454.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on February 28, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stock saw a decrease of -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.30% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.79% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.67. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.32 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

To put it simply, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.