Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 138.85. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAP is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAP is $159.74, which is $20.16 above the current price. The public float for AAP is 58.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAP on February 28, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP’s stock has seen a -6.24% decrease for the week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month and a -6.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $140 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAP, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.29. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +5.60. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

In conclusion, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.