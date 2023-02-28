ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has decreased by -9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 11.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is above average at 16.26x. The 36-month beta value for ACMR is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACMR is $17.73, which is $6.81 above than the current price. The public float for ACMR is 44.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ACMR on February 28, 2023 was 826.00K shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR’s stock has seen a -16.61% decrease for the week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month and a 20.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for ACM Research Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.65% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ACMR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ACMR Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR fell by -16.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 36.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Dun Haiping, who sale 35,327 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Nov 30. After this action, Dun Haiping now owns 890,620 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $297,807 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc., sale 36,537 shares at $16.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 855,090 shares at $588,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

In summary, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.