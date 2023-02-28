ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is above average at 28.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is $9.75, which is $4.08 above the current market price. The public float for ACCO is 91.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACCO on February 28, 2023 was 522.75K shares.

ACCO) stock’s latest price update

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO)’s stock price has increased by 5.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.39. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACCO’s Market Performance

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has seen a -3.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.05% decline in the past month and a 3.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for ACCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for ACCO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCO

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ACCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACCO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

ACCO Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, ACCO Brands Corporation saw 1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from Bernstein Roxanne M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.64 back on Nov 11. After this action, Bernstein Roxanne M now owns 20,000 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation, valued at $56,399 using the latest closing price.

Elisman Boris, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of ACCO Brands Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Elisman Boris is holding 1,241,530 shares at $51,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.89 for the present operating margin

+26.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACCO Brands Corporation stands at -0.68. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

In a nutshell, ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.