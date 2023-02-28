ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)’s stock price has increased by 11.80 compared to its previous closing price of 19.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/05/21 that Acadia Stock Is Plunging Again. The FDA Rejected a Drug Application.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is $19.49, which is -$2.85 below the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACAD on February 28, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD’s stock has seen a 16.49% increase for the week, with a 16.80% rise in the past month and a 43.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.87% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of 31.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ACAD stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ACAD, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ACAD Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +16.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.38. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 36.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 3,851 shares at the price of $18.78 back on Feb 24. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 91,727 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $72,322 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 803 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 20,108 shares at $15,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.20 for the present operating margin

+97.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -34.67. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.