Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is $94.00, which is $22.41 above the current market price. The public float for ACHC is 89.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACHC on February 28, 2023 was 538.06K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ACHC) stock’s latest price update

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)’s stock price has decreased by -10.22 compared to its previous closing price of 80.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACHC’s Market Performance

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has experienced a -10.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.66% drop in the past month, and a -16.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for ACHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.13% for ACHC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $95 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACHC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

ACHC Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.82. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.54 back on Sep 07. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,811 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $412,700 using the latest closing price.

Howard Christopher L, the EVP, GC and Secretary of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 12,214 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Howard Christopher L is holding 149,147 shares at $997,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +8.78. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.