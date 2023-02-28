89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has gone down by -3.87% for the week, with a 15.88% rise in the past month and a 63.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.55% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 88.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on February 28, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has increased by 3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 12.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +476.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Martins Ryan, who sale 2,540 shares at the price of $13.89 back on Feb 21. After this action, Martins Ryan now owns 58,578 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $35,281 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 1,480 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 32,868 shares at $21,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -89.90, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.29.

To put it simply, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.