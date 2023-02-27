Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YSG is $9.55, The public float for YSG is 361.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YSG on February 27, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. but the company has seen a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG’s stock has risen by 2.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.09% and a quarterly rise of 17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4050. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

In conclusion, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.