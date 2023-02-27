What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lucid Group Inc.’s (LCID) Stock

In the past week, LCID stock has gone down by -20.93%, with a monthly decline of -3.98% and a quarterly plunge of -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.52% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.54% for LCID stock, with a simple moving average of -38.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is $10.75, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for LCID is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% of that float. On February 27, 2023, LCID’s average trading volume was 34.59M shares.

LCID) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)’s stock price has increased by 1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 8.51. However, the company has experienced a -20.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LCID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

LCID Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -32.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -19.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw 26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 85,712,679 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $914,999,991 using the latest closing price.

Bell Michael, the Senior Vice President, Digital of Lucid Group Inc., sale 12,574 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bell Michael is holding 1,261,950 shares at $107,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-201.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -214.49. Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

To wrap up, the performance of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.