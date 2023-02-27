AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL)’s stock price has increased by 36.53 compared to its previous closing price of 9.06. However, the company has experienced a 28.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCEL is 1.41.

The public float for RCEL is 24.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On February 27, 2023, RCEL’s average trading volume was 75.05K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for AVITA Medical Inc.’s (RCEL) Stock

In the past week, RCEL stock has gone up by 28.72%, with a monthly gain of 43.50% and a quarterly surge of 72.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.24% for AVITA Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.60% for RCEL stock, with a simple moving average of 92.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCEL reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for RCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RCEL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

RCEL Trading at 52.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +42.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL rose by +28.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc. saw 87.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from PERRY MICHAEL S, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $7.18 back on Nov 21. After this action, PERRY MICHAEL S now owns 229,543 shares of AVITA Medical Inc., valued at $1,077,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -26.20 for asset returns.