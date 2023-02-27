Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has gone down by -1.27% for the week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month and a -1.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for WFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is 14.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is $53.45, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for WFC is 3.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On February 27, 2023, WFC’s average trading volume was 18.56M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 46.25. however, the company has experienced a -1.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/23 that Wells Fargo Chief Made $24.5 Million Last Year

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has gone down by -1.27% for the week, with a 2.82% rise in the past month and a -1.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.86% for WFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $47 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFC reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for WFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Odeon gave a rating of “Buy” to WFC, setting the target price at $51.79 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

WFC Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.25. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw 12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Santos Kleber, who sale 22,700 shares at the price of $44.44 back on May 03. After this action, Santos Kleber now owns 21,478 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,008,788 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +13.73. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

To wrap up, the performance of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.