Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) by analysts is $56.67, which is $31.71 above the current market price. The public float for VIR is 115.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of VIR was 891.25K shares.

VIR) stock’s latest price update

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR)’s stock price has decreased by -10.91 compared to its previous closing price of 25.81. However, the company has seen a -10.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/04/22 that Vir Biotechnology’s $1 Billion Government Deal Lifts the Stock

VIR’s Market Performance

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has seen a -10.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.44% decline in the past month and a -16.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for VIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.59% for VIR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $53 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIR reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for VIR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to VIR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

VIR Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIR fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.55. In addition, Vir Biotechnology Inc. saw -9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIR starting from SCANGOS GEORGE A, who sale 15,119 shares at the price of $23.33 back on Feb 24. After this action, SCANGOS GEORGE A now owns 168,489 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc., valued at $352,682 using the latest closing price.

SCANGOS GEORGE A, the President and CEO of Vir Biotechnology Inc., sale 12,631 shares at $25.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SCANGOS GEORGE A is holding 183,608 shares at $328,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.56 for the present operating margin

+90.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stands at +31.92. Equity return is now at value 57.20, with 42.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

To sum up, Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.