Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VIPS stock has gone up by 4.61%, with a monthly decline of -9.35% and a quarterly surge of 48.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Vipshop Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VIPS is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VIPS is $105.04, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for VIPS is 499.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for VIPS on February 27, 2023 was 5.81M shares.

VIPS) stock’s latest price update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS)’s stock price has increased by 6.31 compared to its previous closing price of 13.54. but the company has seen a 4.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/21 that Banks Limit Losses With Fast Sale of Archegos Assets

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

In the past week, VIPS stock has gone up by 4.61%, with a monthly decline of -9.35% and a quarterly surge of 48.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Vipshop Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for VIPS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIPS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for VIPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

VIPS Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +6.11. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

In conclusion, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.