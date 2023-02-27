Upland Software Inc. (UPLD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is $8.40, which is $5.15 above the current market price. The public float for UPLD is 27.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPLD on February 27, 2023 was 358.61K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

UPLD) stock’s latest price update

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD)’s stock price has decreased by -31.04 compared to its previous closing price of 8.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPLD’s Market Performance

UPLD’s stock has fallen by -30.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.95% and a quarterly drop of -17.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Upland Software Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.12% for UPLD stock, with a simple moving average of -39.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $9 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPLD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for UPLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

UPLD Trading at -25.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD fell by -30.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from Burk Ian, who sale 6,266 shares at the price of $7.52 back on Dec 19. After this action, Burk Ian now owns 107,047 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $47,120 using the latest closing price.

Gill Kinloch III, the CLO and Secretary of Upland Software Inc., sale 8,300 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Gill Kinloch III is holding 122,391 shares at $60,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -5.50 for asset returns.

To put it simply, Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.