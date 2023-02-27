Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED)’s stock price has increased by 6.08 compared to its previous closing price of 129.56. but the company has seen a 3.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is above average at 34.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is $148.68, which is $14.52 above the current market price. The public float for OLED is 43.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLED on February 27, 2023 was 319.79K shares.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Stock Faces 4.59% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has gone up by 3.00% for the week, with a 4.58% rise in the past month and a 24.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.15% for OLED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for OLED stock, with a simple moving average of 21.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLED stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for OLED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLED in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLED reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for OLED stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OLED, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

OLED Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLED rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.39. In addition, Universal Display Corporation saw 27.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLED starting from LACERTE LAWRENCE, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $110.08 back on Nov 14. After this action, LACERTE LAWRENCE now owns 160,732 shares of Universal Display Corporation, valued at $3,302,305 using the latest closing price.

Comparin Cynthia Jane, the Director of Universal Display Corporation, sale 3,628 shares at $109.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Comparin Cynthia Jane is holding 0 shares at $398,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.32 for the present operating margin

+76.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Display Corporation stands at +33.87. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.