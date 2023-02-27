United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United States Steel Corporation (X) by analysts is $25.57, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for X is 223.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.24% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of X was 6.64M shares.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 28.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

X’s Market Performance

United States Steel Corporation (X) has experienced a 2.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month, and a 10.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for X. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for X stock, with a simple moving average of 23.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to X, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

X Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.79. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Jaycox Kenneth E, who sale 6,090 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, Jaycox Kenneth E now owns 79,637 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $182,700 using the latest closing price.

Buckiso Scott D, the SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR of United States Steel Corporation, sale 55,119 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Buckiso Scott D is holding 85,801 shares at $1,377,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

To sum up, United States Steel Corporation (X) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.