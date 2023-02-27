Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)’s stock price has increased by 9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 194.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 55 min ago that Union Pacific Shares Jump on Hopes for New CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UNP is $221.67, which is $9.07 above the current market price. The public float for UNP is 609.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for UNP on February 27, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

UNP’s Market Performance

UNP’s stock has seen a 5.50% increase for the week, with a 5.55% rise in the past month and a 0.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Union Pacific Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.77% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $210 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP reach a price target of $241, previously predicting the price at $218. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to UNP, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

UNP Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.52. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Finley Teresa, who purchase 1,380 shares at the price of $188.26 back on Oct 24. After this action, Finley Teresa now owns 1,380 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $259,799 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Kenyatta G, the EVP MARKETING & SALES of Union Pacific Corporation, sale 4,018 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Rocker Kenyatta G is holding 41,177 shares at $1,004,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +28.13. Equity return is now at value 57.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

In conclusion, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.