Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) Stock

In the past week, ULCC stock has gone down by -0.40%, with a monthly decline of -10.06% and a quarterly plunge of -15.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.02% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) by analysts is $17.27, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 215.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ULCC was 738.84K shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 11.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

ULCC Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.04. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw 8.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Shurz Daniel M., who sale 24,663 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Aug 15. After this action, Shurz Daniel M. now owns 38,959 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $371,795 using the latest closing price.

Filene Jacob F., the Sr. Vice President, Customers of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Filene Jacob F. is holding 77,122 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

To sum up, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.