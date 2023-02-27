U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA)’s stock price has increased by 11.94 compared to its previous closing price of 10.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is 2.62.

The average price predicted by analysts for SLCA is $18.17, which is $6.84 above the current price. The public float for SLCA is 74.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLCA on February 27, 2023 was 629.84K shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s (SLCA) Stock: A 3.94% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has gone up by 1.99% for the week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month and a -8.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.29% for SLCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for SLCA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLCA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SLCA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SLCA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

SLCA Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from DUREN DIANE K, who sale 16,089 shares at the price of $11.43 back on Dec 16. After this action, DUREN DIANE K now owns 81,273 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $183,897 using the latest closing price.

Merril Donald A, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 35,879 shares at $14.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Merril Donald A is holding 200,197 shares at $518,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.