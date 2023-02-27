Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is $7.06, The public float for TOUR is 94.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On February 27, 2023, TOUR’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR)’s stock price has decreased by -11.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

TOUR’s Market Performance

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has seen a -19.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.61% decline in the past month and a 100.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.00% for TOUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.01% for TOUR stock, with a simple moving average of 57.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -37.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR fell by -19.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1995. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw 17.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.