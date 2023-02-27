Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $6.57, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 80.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on February 27, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has decreased by -9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. however, the company has experienced a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

DCFC’s Market Performance

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.71% gain in the past month and a 15.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.68% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -55.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at 26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares surge +45.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5910. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw 13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

To put it simply, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.