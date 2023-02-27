Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has gone down by -9.88% for the week, with a 5.14% rise in the past month and a 65.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.15% for RIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.97% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 64.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIG is 2.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is $6.33, which is -$0.6 below the current market price. The public float for RIG is 669.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.06% of that float. On February 27, 2023, RIG’s average trading volume was 22.42M shares.

RIG) stock’s latest price update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has increased by 3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 6.52. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIG, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

RIG Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 48.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 24,857 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Feb 15. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 368,067 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $183,445 using the latest closing price.

Adamson Keelan, the PRESIDENT AND COO of Transocean Ltd., sale 50,026 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Adamson Keelan is holding 342,549 shares at $357,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -24.12. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

To wrap up, the performance of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.