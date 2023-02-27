Trading Update: Nokia Oyj (NOK) Stock Endures 1.74% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Nokia Oyj (NOK) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a -1.08% drop in the past month, and a -4.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for NOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for NOK is 5.59B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for NOK on February 27, 2023 was 17.59M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 4.65. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

The stock of Nokia Oyj (NOK) has seen a -3.17% decrease in the past week, with a -1.08% drop in the past month, and a -4.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for NOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.72% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.