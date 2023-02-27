AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has increased by 10.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has experienced a -11.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.56x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AWIN is 40.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AWIN was 202.53K shares.

Trading Update: AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Stock Endures 29.57% Monthly Volatility

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has gone down by -11.11% for the week, with a -84.49% drop in the past month and a -83.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.57% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -70.03% for AWIN stock, with a simple moving average of -82.67% for the last 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -80.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.53%, as shares sank -84.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.1375. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -83.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.