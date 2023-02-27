Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has increased by 5.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62.

The public float for TOPS is 19.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On February 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TOPS was 5.20M shares.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has gone down by -3.57% for the week, with a -37.22% drop in the past month and a -64.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.13% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.96% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -84.38% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -34.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -38.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1658. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.