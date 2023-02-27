Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has decreased by -5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 20.51. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toast Inc. (TOST) is $23.82, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 329.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOST on February 27, 2023 was 6.01M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

The stock of Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a -2.85% decrease in the past week, with a -11.79% drop in the past month, and a 6.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.94% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TOST, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.46. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 128,947 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Feb 21. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 386,841 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $2,461,340 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $19.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 143,228 shares at $636,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.02 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

In a nutshell, Toast Inc. (TOST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.