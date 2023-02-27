Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): A Technical Analysis

The public float for TMDI is 111.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDI on February 27, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

TMDI) stock’s latest price update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI)’s stock price has increased by 5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMDI’s Market Performance

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has seen a 12.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -74.43% decline in the past month and a -48.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.98% for TMDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.65% for TMDI stock, with a simple moving average of -60.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TMDI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2019.

TMDI Trading at -68.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.27%, as shares sank -74.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4523. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw -67.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Titan Medical Inc. stands at -73.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

To put it simply, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.