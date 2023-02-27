Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR)’s stock price has increased by 37.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a 25.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is 0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) is $50.00, which is $72.35 above the current market price. The public float for TMBR is 2.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On February 27, 2023, TMBR’s average trading volume was 105.49K shares.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Stock Records 75.50% Quarterly Movement

TMBR’s stock has seen a 25.59% increase for the week, with a 22.69% rise in the past month and a 75.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.22% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.42% for TMBR stock, with a simple moving average of -60.57% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at 37.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +25.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 51.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

The total capital return value is set at -762.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,126.40. Equity return is now at value -226.40, with -134.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.