The Western Union Company (WU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 13.27. but the company has seen a -7.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is 5.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WU is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Western Union Company (WU) is $13.91, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 370.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% of that float. On February 27, 2023, WU’s average trading volume was 5.24M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU stock saw a decrease of -7.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for The Western Union Company (WU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to WU, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WU Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.97. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Cebollero David, the Interim Chief Legal Officer of The Western Union Company, sale 587 shares at $17.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Cebollero David is holding 14,221 shares at $10,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. Equity return is now at value 201.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of The Western Union Company (WU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.