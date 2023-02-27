The Volatility of KeyCorp’s (KEY) Stock: A -3.98% Ratio for the Week

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has gone down by -3.98% for the week, with a -0.05% drop in the past month and a -3.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is 9.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $19.65, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 927.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On February 27, 2023, KEY’s average trading volume was 11.10M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has increased by 1.05 compared to its previous closing price of 18.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $20.36 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

KEY Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, KeyCorp saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Mago Angela G, who sale 5,352 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Feb 02. After this action, Mago Angela G now owns 194,280 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $106,772 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of KeyCorp, sale 5,200 shares at $17.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 64,139 shares at $91,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

To wrap up, the performance of KeyCorp (KEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.