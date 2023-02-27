Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has increased by 5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) is 4.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.21.

The public float for BBAR is 69.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On February 27, 2023, BBAR’s average trading volume was 723.31K shares.

The Volatility of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) Stock: A 4.13% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has gone up by 4.13% for the week, with a 5.22% rise in the past month and a 85.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 61.57% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.