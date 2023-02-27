Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has increased by 18.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) is $13.40, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for ZETA is 125.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZETA on February 27, 2023 was 851.21K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) Stock

The stock of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has gone up by 9.74% for the week, with a 20.90% rise in the past month and a 28.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.77% for ZETA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.82% for ZETA stock, with a simple moving average of 43.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZETA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at 20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +21.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw 30.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 10,200 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 15,917,876 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $102,000 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 129,905 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 15,928,076 shares at $1,328,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.77 for the present operating margin

+54.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -47.25. Equity return is now at value -280.70, with -68.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.