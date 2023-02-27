The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) Stock

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has gone up by 1.43% for the week, with a -19.77% drop in the past month and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.13% for YMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for YMM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for YMM is 982.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMM on February 27, 2023 was 7.81M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)’s stock price has increased by 5.03 compared to its previous closing price of 6.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

The stock of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has gone up by 1.43% for the week, with a -19.77% drop in the past month and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.13% for YMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for YMM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to YMM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

YMM Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

In a nutshell, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.