The Coca-Cola Company (KO): A Technical Analysis

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 60.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/25/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is $68.65, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KO on February 27, 2023 was 13.06M shares.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month, and a -4.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for KO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.10. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 34,875 shares at the price of $60.32 back on Feb 13. After this action, Quincey James now owns 351,737 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $2,103,754 using the latest closing price.

SMITH BRIAN JOHN, the Senior Executive of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 126,972 shares at $62.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that SMITH BRIAN JOHN is holding 116,168 shares at $7,881,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.