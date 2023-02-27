The AES Corporation (AES) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AES is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AES is $31.50, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 665.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for AES on February 27, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has increased by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 25.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Green Hydrogen Gets Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

AES’s Market Performance

The AES Corporation (AES) has seen a -1.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.03% decline in the past month and a -8.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for AES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for AES stock, with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AES reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AES, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

AES Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.18. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Gluski Andres, who sale 748,625 shares at the price of $28.43 back on Dec 28. After this action, Gluski Andres now owns 1,285,504 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $21,283,409 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JAMES H, the Director of The AES Corporation, sale 19,280 shares at $21.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MILLER JAMES H is holding 0 shares at $418,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+24.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -3.71. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

In conclusion, The AES Corporation (AES) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.