The 8.53% Simple Moving Average of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a -8.60% decrease in the past week, with a 10.19% gain in the past month, and a 37.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.11% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is $7.54, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 870.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOFI on February 27, 2023 was 38.37M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.60 compared to its previous closing price of 6.55. however, the company has experienced a -8.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that SoFi Stock Leaps on Narrower-Than-Expected Loss and Revenue Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a -8.60% decrease in the past week, with a 10.19% gain in the past month, and a 37.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.11% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 38.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Lavet Robert S, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $8.06 back on Feb 02. After this action, Lavet Robert S now owns 1,253,269 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $1,612,400 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,658,612 shares at $1,378,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.10 for asset returns.

In a nutshell, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.