Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has increased by 5.09 compared to its previous closing price of 10.41. however, the company has experienced a 13.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is above average at 39.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for AROC is 134.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AROC on February 27, 2023 was 870.20K shares.

The 30.94% Simple Moving Average of Archrock Inc.’s (AROC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Archrock Inc. (AROC) has seen a 13.25% increase in the past week, with a 16.63% gain in the past month, and a 27.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for AROC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.40% for AROC stock, with a simple moving average of 30.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AROC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

AROC Trading at 18.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC rose by +13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Archrock Inc. saw 21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Old Ocean Reserves, LP, who sale 3,318 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Jun 09. After this action, Old Ocean Reserves, LP now owns 16,730,363 shares of Archrock Inc., valued at $33,512 using the latest closing price.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP, the 10% Owner of Archrock Inc., sale 65,519 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Old Ocean Reserves, LP is holding 16,933,681 shares at $662,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.