The -13.88% Decline of Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UPST stock has gone down by -3.79%, with a monthly gain of 1.12% and a quarterly plunge of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.09% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.64% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of -29.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $13.12, which is -$4.08 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPST on February 27, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has decreased by -2.30 compared to its previous closing price of 18.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Upstart Stock Plunges as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to UPST, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

UPST Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 13,872 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Feb 21. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 280,670 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $250,384 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 9,674 shares at $18.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Gu Paul is holding 730,230 shares at $175,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

In a nutshell, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.