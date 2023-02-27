Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)’s stock price has decreased by -9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 2.97. but the company has seen a 45.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for LLAP is 75.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLAP on February 27, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Stock Sees a-9.09 Decrease

LLAP’s stock has risen by 45.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.00% and a quarterly rise of 6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for Terran Orbital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.68% for LLAP stock, with a simple moving average of -16.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on September 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLAP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LLAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LLAP, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LLAP Trading at 55.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.59%, as shares surge +41.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP rose by +45.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Terran Orbital Corporation saw 70.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Beach Point Capital Management, who sale 665,957 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Feb 23. After this action, Beach Point Capital Management now owns 828,447 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation, valued at $2,044,488 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corporation, sale 183,478 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 668,176 shares at $563,277 based on the most recent closing price.