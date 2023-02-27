Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 90.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is above average at 13.66x. The 36-month beta value for TSM is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSM is $171.39, which is $9.09 above than the current price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on February 27, 2023 was 14.11M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stock saw a decrease of -2.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.65% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.45% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.92. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

In summary, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.