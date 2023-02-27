Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TBLA is $5.20, which is $1.84 above than the current price. The public float for TBLA is 208.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of TBLA on February 27, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

TBLA) stock’s latest price update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA’s stock has fallen by -22.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.80% and a quarterly rise of 71.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Taboola.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.75% for TBLA stock, with a simple moving average of 14.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TBLA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TBLA Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -18.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA fell by -21.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Maniv Eldad, who sale 294,070 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Feb 02. After this action, Maniv Eldad now owns 8,281,308 shares of Taboola.com Ltd., valued at $1,249,798 using the latest closing price.

Maniv Eldad, the President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd., sale 505,930 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maniv Eldad is holding 8,575,378 shares at $2,054,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+29.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -0.85. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

